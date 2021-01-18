Kim Kardashian is giving Chicago frogs for her birthday!

Kim Kardashian celebrated her daughter Chicago’s birthday. She organized a beautiful party worthy of princesses.

Kim Kardashian takes care of her children. The star threw a nice birthday party for her daughter Chicago and gave her some frogs.

Chicago was treated like a princess for her three years. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have always wanted to have a big family. So, they had North, Saint and then appealed to a surrogate mother to have more children. Three years ago, little Chicago stuck up her nose and had a baby brother, Psalm a few years later.

The reality TV star is happy to have a big family. She does everything to ensure that her children are happy and lack nothing. In fact, it is already ensuring a bright future for North, who has taken his first steps in show business. Then, she had the chance to pose for a few magazines and already adores fashion.

For its part, Chicago celebrated its 3 years on January 15. Kim Kardashian doesn’t see the years go by and her little girl has grown up. Then, she always appears smiling and is the little sun of the family. So, for her birthday, Kanye West’s wife pulled out all the stops and gave her daughter a nice surprise.

Even in the midst of a divorce, Khloe’s sister made a point of throwing a party for her daughter. So, she invited some friends and made a beautiful decoration worthy of fairy tales. By the way, Chicago donned her best princess outfits and was the cutest for her three years.

KIM KARDASHIAN MAKES HER DAUGHTER A FAIRY BIRTHDAY!

For Chicago’s birthday party, Kim Kardashian made a very elegant decoration. Indeed, she bet on beautiful flowers for the guest tables. Everything was done with finesse and the guests were able to enjoy the exterior of his luxury villa. In fact, fans may have noticed that the girl loves purple.

The flowers on the tables were all purple and the child loved the decor. She fell in love completely, but also had a big surprise. For its birthday, Chicago received frogs named Elsa and Anna.

Of course, that gives a little nod to his favorite Disney: Frozen. In Instagram videos, the Chicago girl can be seen introducing one of her frogs to her loved ones. She is completely obsessed with this little animal.

Kanye West’s wife surely wanted to create a The Princess and the Frog-style atmosphere. In any case, one thing is certain, Chicago loves Disney princesses. Her birthday went very well and Kim Kardashian did not fail to give her a nice dedication on Instagram. “You bring so much magic into our lives,” she said in particular.