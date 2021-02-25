Kim Kardashian is filing for divorce on Kanye West!

On Instagram, Kim Kardashian spoke out about her divorce from Kanye West.

End clap for the couple formed by Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. The powerful Hollywood couple divorce after more than seven years of marriage.

On Friday February 19, the divorce between the star couple was officially pronounced. Yesterday, the pretty brunette alluded to her divorce from the singer on her Instagram account.

Indeed, while Psalm’s mother was driving around Palm Springs, the song Drivers License by Olivia Rodrigo was played. And if there is one detail that has not escaped Internet users, it is the lyrics of the song.

Indeed, one could hear this: “All my friends are sick of hearing how much I miss you. No one will know you like I knew you. I’ve never felt this for anyone and I can’t imagine how well you can be now that I’m gone. ”

Was the music chosen by chance, or on the contrary, does it allude to the divorce of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Did the young woman choose the song accordingly? No way to find out, unfortunately.

Since the news of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce, the couple have never been seen together again. Even though Kim still wears her wedding ring, it is rumored that she would no longer speak to the rapper.