Kim Kardashian is Confused For Promoting Scent!

The mother, Kim Kardashian, was reportedly more than disturbed by her children because of a simple … candy.

In the story of her Instagram account, Kim Kardashian was promoting her perfume. In front of her camera, her children fought.

It’s not easy to raise children every day. Especially when her husband, American rapper Kanye West, doesn’t take the time to deal with it.

Indeed, Kim Kardashian had admitted feeling very lonely for a few years. The reason ? Her husband did not help her with the children.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, for example, was managing their marriage and family on her own. Which causes him, then, a lot of hassle.

According to the revelations of our colleagues at Hollywood Life, the pretty brunette is sometimes overwhelmed. North, Psalm, West and Chicago don’t make life easy for him.

In fact, Kim Kardashian has just proven it in her Instagram story. Thus, the business woman with generous curves filmed her last packaging for her brand KKW Fragrance.

In these are then treats. So it didn’t take more to grab the attention of her children and get them in their mouths.

Problem, some of them fought for a candy. And this, of course, in front of the cameras. However, there are ten …

KIM KARDASHIAN HAS TIRED

In any case, Kim Kardashian would have made her decision. Although raising her children is not easy, the it-girl wouldn’t want to live with the artist anymore.

A source then explained, “They were struggling to stay together as a couple and have been doing so for quite some time now.” So the two lovebirds “lived separate lives” for a long time.

However, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have yet to confirm the divorce rumors. At the moment, these are just rumors.