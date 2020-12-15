Kim Kardashian is celebrating her nephews’ birthdays!

Happy birthday Mason and Reign! The two nephews of Kim Kardashian celebrate their five years … The occasion of a beautiful tribute for her!

Kourtney Kardashian’s children celebrate their birthdays on the same day! Kim Kardashian is therefore getting a little old … but sees her nephews growing up. So now is the time to send them a nice message!

Because the aunt seems very attached to the little ones of her sister. So she posts two pretty pictures to show that she’s thinking of them. But above all a message full of kindness and family love!

It’s no longer a surprise, Kim Kardashian remains very attached to her family. She therefore wants to publish a nice tribute on her Instagram account… With her first photo alongside her nephews!

So there are two shots, separated by five years … In one, the star is holding one of her nephews for the first time in her arms. In the other, we find Reign, who has already grown up.

Reign thus seems very close to his aunt. Kim Kardashian indeed publishes a very funny photo, where she almost gives a kiss on the mouth of her niece… Her nephews therefore remain very close to her.

KIM KARDASHIAN: HIS NEPONENTS ARE ALREADY CELEBRATING THEIR 5 YEARS!

She therefore wants to send them a sweet message. “Happy birthday, Mason and Reign. The birthday twins, but five years apart… But I remember when Kourtney was pregnant! ”

The two nephews are indeed 5 years apart. And were also both born on December 14 … An emotional moment, then, for Kim Kardashian.

“I remember it was getting closer and closer to Mason’s birthday. And you even told me “come what may” … You lost the waters in the night! “Her sister’s pregnancy marked her a lot …

“And so Reign stuck his nose on Mason’s birthday… Happy birthday to the coolest kids in the world!” Kim Kardashian, happy auntie, sends all her thoughts to her nephews… Too cute!



