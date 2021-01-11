Kim Kardashian is at war with Kanye West for her kids!

Kim Kardashian, again at war with her husband Kanye West? The it girl would like to do everything to have custody of the children …

Rumors of a divorce have been looming on the horizon for months. If Kanye West leaves her, Kim Kardashian will do everything to have sole custody of the children.

Life isn’t easy for Kim Kardashian these days. Indeed, the mother has to face a checkered relationship with her husband.

Kanye West did everything to shine in politics. This, to the detriment of his personal and family life, not hesitating to drag his family in the mud.

He then publicly attacked Kris Jenner, the momager of Kim K and her sisters. He also announced on Twitter that he was ready to leave her!

What panic the mother of North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, in short. However, Kim Kardashian has not said her last word on this story.

If she has forgiven him since, she seems ready to act, if the situation were to change. She already has a lawyer to handle her case: Laura Wasser.

KIM KARDASHIAN: SHE PAYS THE LAWYER WHO CONCLUDED BRANGELINA’S DIVORCE

Laura Wasser is no stranger to Hollywood stars, after all. This is the lawyer who concluded the divorce between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

Kim Kardashian will therefore join forces with her to recover sole custody of the children. As a source for the couple confirmed to People.

“Kim feels like she did everything in her power to make their marriage work,” we are told. “She is sad of course”.

If divorce was a lead she didn’t rule out, Kim Kardashian could finally take action. “She had not started the procedure, only because she felt at fault in relation to the children.”

It remains to be seen how Kylie Jenner’s sister is going to remove this thorn from her side. There’s no doubt for a second that she’ll make a good single mom, without dismissing Kanye.