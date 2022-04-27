Kim Kardashian is admitting to using Photoshop on Cousin Stormi’s Body

Kim Kardashian admitted that she uses Photoshop. On Wednesday, the 41-year-old reality star took to her Instagram story to resolve a dispute over Disneyland photos after Khloe Kardashian apparently confirmed that her daughter Tru had been edited into photos from the amusement park.

According to Kim, the photo editing had nothing to do with cheating fans, but was related to preserving her pink-and-blue aesthetics on Instagram.

Kim confirmed that the photos she shared for the first time on New Year’s Eve show her daughter Chicago and her niece Stormi. Although Kim had hoped to share the photos in their original form, Stormi’s mom, Kylie Jenner, was not on board.

“I asked @kyliejenner if I could post them and she said she doesn’t want to post at the moment and so I respect that!” Kim wrote. “But it wasn’t going to ruin my IG tape. Chi was wearing pink, and it was perfect.”

“It wasn’t the aesthetic I was aiming for, and I can admit it! You know how much a good aesthetic means to my soul. And I’ll be damned if Kylie ruins it for me and messes up my IG grid, Kim added. “So thank you, True, for taking it for the team! I didn’t think it would make such a big difference if her own mom asked if I took her to Disneyland for the first time.”

While questions about the photos circulated when they were published, the intrigue intensified earlier this month when Chloe shared photos of Tru’s “first visit to Disneyland.” The post confused fans, as it turned out that Tru was already in the “Happiest place on Earth” with her cousin.

“Well, I screwed up with that. Anyway… let’s focus on something else,” Chloe tweeted after a fan called the discrepancy.

Although Kim admitted that she edited photos of Disneyland, she denied claims that she did the same with a photo of her beau Pete Davidson. In her Instagram story, Kim shared a screenshot of an article with a headline that read: “Kim Kardashian appears in Photoshop with Pete Davidson’s nose and chin.”

“Hmmm,” she wrote about the accusation. “I guess Pete’s chin line is ripped out!!!! Ripped out to such an extent that you [sic] guys thought I photoshopped it!!! In one photo, he is laughing in the middle of a conversation! Wait, I added a grainy filter.”

The filter she chose did not affect the shape of Pete’s face, but Kim tried to prove it by sharing the original live photo and asking the question: “How do you photoshop a live photo? I ask a friend…”

Kim also denied photographing her navel after several media outlets claimed that she did exactly that in a pool photo.

“Come on, guys… Seriously! It’s so stupid. Claim that I photoshopped my navel???” She wrote on her Instagram story on Tuesday, before using the opportunity to advertise the underwear she was wearing in the frame.

“Uncertainty in the navel?! Well… why don’t you go to skims.com to hide your saggy navel with a gorgeous pair of high-waisted underwear like I did!” Kim wrote. “Please!!!”