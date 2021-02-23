Kim Kardashian is addicted to “Mommy Makeover”!

Kim Kardashian doesn’t skimp on the means to be on top! And the star unashamedly assumes all her cosmetic surgery operations.

In town, Kim Kardashian is also the happy mother of four. And for her 2 pregnancies (because Chicago and Psalm were born to a surrogate mother), the star had cosmetic surgery specific enough to regain her old body.

For more than ten years, Kim Kardashian entertained her fans through her show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”. Alongside her illustrious family, the pretty brunette has shown all aspects of their private life.

Between births or even marriages, everything is there! Unfortunately, all good things come to an end.

Over the past year, Kim Kardashian and her entire clan formalized the shutdown of “KUWTK”. But may their admirers be reassured!

She is working on multiple projects in the greatest secrecy and she will unveil quite a few in the course of 2021. At the moment, Kris Jenner’s daughter is mainly focused on her offspring.

A few days ago, the star made it official that she wanted a divorce from Kanye West. If on the red carpets the “Kamyes” were always very complicit, the reality was quite different in private.

Diagnosed “bipolar”, the interpreter of “Famous” made see all colors to those around him. And her many escapades will have got the better of their marriage!

But to date, they would do their best to find an agreement about custody of their 4 children.

Kim Kardashian addicted to “Mommy Makeover” post-pregnancy surgery!

KIM KARDASHIAN CHOSEN FOR AESTHETIC SURGERY AFTER HER PREGNANCY!

It’s no secret Kim Kardashian is very careful about her image! And the Chicago mom doesn’t skimp on the means to be on top.

Besides sport, the pretty brunette also has her little secrets to maintain her dream body. Like her mother and other sisters, the businesswoman is also a big fan of cosmetic surgery.

For her 2 pregnancies, Kim Kardashian assured to have made a drastic diet to find the line. While the influencer was very careful with her diet, she also succumbed to a practice called “Mommy Makeover”.

This English-speaking term means “mom’s makeover”. Be aware that this cosmetic surgery operation is in great demand in the United States.

It therefore consists in firming the patient’s breasts, performing an abdominoplasty and liposuction of the thighs or hips at the same time. A time saver for all those who want to quickly find a dream plastic after pregnancy.

But this operation also comes at a price. Indeed, you will therefore have to pay more than 10,000 euros if you do it in France.

Watch out for some clinics that offer this technique at a low price. Sometimes the results are inconclusive.