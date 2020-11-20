Kim Kardashian inspires Scott Disick for clothing!

Kim Kardashian is the muse of many fashion designers. Like Scott Disick who released a clothing line inspired by the star.

Kim Kardashian continues to thrill the crowds! She also became the muse of her ex-brother-in-law Scott Disick who launched a line of clothing flocked to his name.

Every day, Kim Kardashian feeds her social networks to the delight of her fans. To believe her last posts, everything is rolling for her!

At the moment, the pretty brunette is also putting the small dishes in the big to promote her latest range of make up for KKW BEAUTY. The products available soon will certainly sell like hot cakes.

Along with all this, Kim Kardashian is also enjoying every moment with her family! On the Web, the star multiplies the clichés with Kanye West and their 4 children. In any case, their happiness is a pleasure to see!

Recently via her Instagram story, Kris Jenner’s daughter wanted to give Scott Disick’s clothing line a little boost: “Talentless”! You’ll see, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex went out of their way to please her fans.

SCOTT DISICK MAKES THE BUZZ THANKS TO KIM KARDASHIAN!

As you can see, Kim Kardashian’s ex-brother-in-law took inspiration from her for his new clothing line. As a reminder in parallel with her business, Saint’s mother also takes law courses!

She also aspires to become a formidable lawyer like her father in the past. As a true marketing pro, Scott Disick has therefore launched a – limited – 100% Kim Kardashian edition!

“Kim is my lawyer”, we can read on various articles. It’s a safe bet that Mason’s daddy’s clothing stocks will run out very quickly!

In any case, North’s mother seems to have loved this line which pays homage to her. Well done!



