The divorce of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West after almost seven years of marriage and four children was as much a shock for us as it was for Kanye West, albeit a few months later. Moreover, these two with their impeccable style were considered the most influential couple in Hollywood. Kim Kardashian filed for divorce back in January 2021. And since then, everything has gone awry.

Miss kimye and Kanye interacting with the kardashians. Kanye fr peaked 2012-2018 — Jason Potterfield 2.0 (@JPotterfield2) December 29, 2022

From Kim Kardashian dating Pete Davidson, who got a tattoo with her name on himself, and also became a victim of a witch hunt organized by Kanye West fans, to Yee claiming that she does not allow him to see his children, it was quite interesting, to say the least. . While most of the fiery revelations came from Kanye West, the reality TV star made some very powerful ones herself.

Kim Kardashian compared her marriage to Kanye West with the previous ones

After her divorce from Kanye West, Kim Kardashian dated Pete Davidson, expanded SKIMS and attended the Met Gala in a Marilyn Monroe dress. And in a recent interview with the Goop podcast, the fashion icon talked about her plans for the future and the possibility of getting married again.

The SKIMS owner said she was definitely ready for it. “I don’t know. I have a fantasy in my head like, “The fourth time is a charm,” she said. In addition to this exciting announcement, the owner of SKIMS made another shocking statement. “Honestly, I feel like my last marriage was my first real one…” Kim Kardashian said, referring to her marriage to Kanye West. While this may be cute for KimYe’s fans, it completely ignores her previous high-profile marriages.

The reality TV star tied the knot with music producer Damon Thomas in 2000, when she was only nineteen years old. Next, the fashion icon said: “First, I just don’t know what’s going on.” Then in 2011, Kim Kardashian married Chris Humprice and divorced him within 72 days.

this week ten years ago, kim kardashian filed for divorce from husband kris humphries after 72 days of marriage: pic.twitter.com/RWnoEx9Yul — popculturediedin2009 (@pcd2009) November 10, 2021

Referring to her failed marriage to Humphries, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star said: “Second, I felt like I wanted to get married so much that all my friends were in the place where I should have been.” And then she gave the title of the first real marriage to the one she had with the rapper No Child Left Behind. After the divorce, Kanye West may have gone on a cruise with Juliana Fox only to later buy a house next to his ex-wife.

Do you agree with Kim Kardashian about “The fourth time is lovely”? Let us know in the comments below.