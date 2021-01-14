Kim Kardashian: How much does she earn with cosmetics?

Business is going well for Kim Kardashian! Indeed, the star has still collected millions thanks to KKW Beauty. We tell you everything!

Kim Kardashian hits the mark with her makeup brand KKW Beauty! The star has received pharaonic sums since the release of her products in 2017. Quickly discover the amount of her colossal turnover!

Kim Kardashian has more than one string to her bow! Indeed, the star is not satisfied with her show and social networks to create the buzz!

The young mother is also a real business woman. The latter succeeded in building an empire by creating several brands in her name.

The pretty brunette is also enjoying huge success with her makeup brand KKW Beauty. Her designs have become essential in the world in just a few years. Unbelievable !

Kim Kardashian first launched her brand with one product: her famous contouring. And surprise! Internet users have snatched up its inescapable beauty. The star then received no less than $ 14 million in one day.

The fashionista decided to diversify KKW Beauty to ride on her success. And today, her makeup brand is earning her astronomical sums!

KIM KARDASHIAN: HIS KKW BEAUTY BRAND IS WORTH GOLD!

According to American media, Kim Kardashian would touch the jackpot since the sale of 20% of its shares in the beauty house Coty.

Kanye West’s ex is said to be making nearly $ 900 million from KKW Beauty alone. But that’s not all ! Forbes also estimates that the brand is now worth nearly $ 1 billion. Unbelievable !

Like what, Kim Kardashian is far from going bankrupt! Remember that this amount concerns only her makeup brand KKW Beauty.

The star owns other companies such as Skyms or KKW Fragance which are also very successful. The bomb thus has a colossal fortune thanks to its many flourishing businesses!

The year 2021 will therefore still be very successful for Kim Kardashian despite her divorce!