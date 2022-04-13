Kim Kardashian hints that she wants more children amid an affair with Pete Davidson

Baby #5 in Kim Kardashian’s future? The reality TV star recently hinted that she is ready to expand her family.

When the 41-year-old Kardashian star and her siblings were asked on Monday, April 11, in an interview with Access that the graduates of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” will have six children, like mom Kris Jenner, everyone raised a photo of Kourtney Kardashian.

Kim, for her part, showed herself, as well as the 42-year-old creator of Poosh. — Guys, don’t you understand me? The makeup mogul asked.

The KKW Beauty creator is already a mother of four, sharing North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, with her ex-husband Kanye West. She filed for divorce from the 44-year-old rapper in February 2021 and was officially declared unmarried last month. While the Grammy winner is currently dating Cheney Jones, Kim has moved on to Pete Davidson from Saturday Night Live.

The 28-year-old comedian openly talked about his plans to start a family one day. In February 2020, the New York native told Charlamagne Tha God that becoming a father would be an “amazing” experience.

“I want to be there for something or do something that I didn’t have as a child. This is my biggest thing,” explained the “King of Staten Island” star. “I just want a baby, that’s all. … [They] will keep me close, keep my head up.”

The Guy’s Code graduate joked that he “probably” wanted to adopt a child with his mom Amy Davidson, saying: “I think everyone is afraid of Davidson’s seed.”

While Kim has the most children of all her sisters, Kourtney said on Monday that she wants to give her three children more siblings soon.

“I would like two [more children] in a dream world,” said the University of Arizona graduate, who shares 12—year-old Mason, 9-year-old Penelope and 7-year-old Rain with her ex Scott Disick.

Former E! The personality noted that she and Travis Barker “have three each,” referring to his former stepdaughter Atiana, 23, and his children from ex-wife Shanna Moakler: Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16. seven eight.”

Kourtney revealed in the March Kardashians trailer that she “wants[s] to have a baby” with 46-year-old rocker Blink-182, and the footage shows the couple attending doctor’s appointments.