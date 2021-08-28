Kim Kardashian: her tip to fight against facial pimples!

Kim Kardashian: To fight against her skin problems and pimples on her face, Kim Kardashian has unveiled her brand new trick to her fans!

On social networks, Kim Kardashian very often reveals her tips to her fans. Not long ago, she unveiled her advice on how to fight pimples on the face. She uses a technique that is not well known yet.

KIM KARDASHIAN DOES MICRONEEDLING

Kim Kardashian is very careful with her physique. When she has little flaws, she goes out of her way to erase them. Recently, she gave her fans a tip on how to take care of her skin and get rid of pimples.

This week, plastic surgeon Ashkan Ghavami posted a new video on his Instagram account. He unveiled the treatment performed by Kim Kardashian. To fight against the pimples on his face.

The reality TV contestant also decided to do microneedling. This still little known practice makes it possible to correct small facial defects. Acne, spots or enlarged pores, it can be very effective.

Kylie Jenner’s sister said, “I did it on my face. And I feel so excited. Because I have sun spots and dark spots. And that really takes everything away from me. “