Kim Kardashian: her song appeared on the Internet!

A few years ago, influencer Kim Kardashian got into music. His career had a big flop. In 2011, Kim Kardashian released music that did not achieve the desired effect. His short musical career, which had a big flop, resurfaced.

Did you know ? Before touching the world of reality TV and the cosmetics industry, Kim Kardashian dabbled in music.

Indeed, the star of the show Keeping Up With The Kardashians imagined a career with her goddess voice. Or not…

We have to go back to 2011. At that time, Kim Kardashian established herself as the greatest influencer of all time. She overshadows all the other women.

So, Kanye West’s wife lets herself be tempted by music. So, the it-girl released her song “Jam (Turn It Up)”. Problem, the dance-pop piece does not meet with faded success.

So Kylie and Kendall Jenner’s big sister doesn’t hurt herself any more. Already humiliated, she prefers to stop there and never release titles again.

But why did Kim Kardashian get into music? It was her friend Ciara, singer, who had inspired her with this idea.

KIM KARDASHIAN THOUGHT TO SUCCEED

Indeed, Ciara advised Kim Kardashian to get into music. And this, to have fun. “Ciara came over to me and said, ‘You must meet The Dream,’ she told Billboard.

“So I talked to friends like Kanye (editor’s note: the rapper she’s married to today) and a few of my other musician friends. As if it was their life, they gave me some great advice. ”

Then Kim Kardashian added, “They asked me what I do for fun and I said, ‘I go shopping, I hang out with friends’ and they said,’ We’re going to the studio for fun. Come have fun with us’. ”



