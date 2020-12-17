Kim Kardashian: her Mexican lookalike dies due to surgery!

Joselyn Cano, the one everyone called “the Mexican Kim Kardashian lookalike” has died from surgery! Bad news… Joselyn Cano, the Mexican look-alike of the beautiful Kim Kardashian is deceased! Indeed, the latter succumbed to a cosmetic surgery operation!

Because of her generous forms, Joselyn Cano was considered the “Mexican Kim Kardashian”! Indeed, the 29-year-old was well known for her striking resemblance to the reality TV star!

Unfortunately, following an operation to increase the size of her buttocks, the young woman died! The latter had indeed traveled to Colombia to perform a Brazilian facelift!

On Instagram, the “Mexican Kim Kardashian” was known for her photos, each one sexier than the next! Thus, his funeral was recently broadcast on YouTube!

Kim Kardashian: Internet users react to the death of his double

On Instagram, Joselyn Cano was a star! Indeed, the Kim Kardashian lookalike still had more than 12.5 million subscribers … A real record! Thus, the many fans of the young woman are numerous to have reacted to her death to pay tribute to her!

“Oh my God Joselyn Cano died in Colombia where she underwent surgery. That’s crazy. She was already very beautiful. My prayers go out to his family. She was adorable! ”

Or, “It’s so sad that our Kim Kardashian is dead. It was a ray of sunshine! In addition, her body was already perfect! “I can’t get over it … I didn’t think Brazilian facelifts were so dangerous! ”

We can read on the social network Twitter! So we let you admire the last photo that the beautiful Joselyn had posted on her Instagram account on December 7… Either the day of her death!

The latter wore a leopard one-piece swimsuit! In addition, in the caption of his post, the Kim double wished his subscribers a good day …



