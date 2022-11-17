Kim Kardashian Has Posted New Photos in Her Underwear As The Media Focuses on Famous Exes

Amid all the controversial Kanye West news and the latest Pete Davidson dating rumors, Kim Kardashian seems to be thriving as she has just released her latest lingerie line for her company SKIMS. And while she’s here releasing new underwear lines, her exes are making headlines on the left and right.

Kanye West has been embroiled in a lot of controversy about anti-Semitic comments lately. Meanwhile, the SNL graduate appears to be dating Emily Ratajkowski. Meanwhile, the Kardashian sister is getting awards promoting her SKKN skincare line and her latest underwear line for her SKIMS shapewear brand.

Kim Kardashian unveiled a new line of underwear

When the holidays began, Kardashian posted a photo of herself in a matching set of black underwear with black rhinestones, which is part of the SKIMS Holiday Shop. You can see her latest lingerie in her Instagram post here:

Bu gönderiyi Instagram’da gör Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)’in paylaştığı bir gönderi

The mini bralette made of shiny knitwear with triangles (opens in new tab) that she wears retails for $98, and the matching mini G-string made of shiny jersey (opens in new tab) costs $78. The collection also includes underwear of other colors and styles, mesh dress and bodysuit, leggings, boxer briefs, cozy fleece pajamas and much more. It looks like Kim K is ready for the holiday season.

As for her exes, over the past few weeks there has been more about them than usual.

Pete Davidson may be in another high-profile relationship

As mentioned earlier, it looks like Davidson ended up in another high-profile relationship with model Emily Ratajkowski. Photos of the two appeared when they met in New York, coincidentally, just at the time Davidson appeared on the Kardashian show.

Rumors about Davidson, whose romantic life has been closely watched for many years, began circulating around the same time that people began to wonder if the SNL graduate would appear on the Kardashian reality show (which can be viewed with a Hulu subscription). He ended up appearing in an episode where he and Kim were preparing for a gala party that took place three months before they broke up.

I’m guessing that as new episodes of The Kardashians continue to come out, we’ll get a little more information about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s rather short relationship, and who knows, we may also get a little insight into their breakup.

The controversy surrounding Kanye continues

Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband, Kanye West, has been all over the news lately.

About a month ago it became known that the rapper is trying to get a divorce from Kim Kardashian. This happened after he spent a lot of time trying to settle the relationship after his ex-wife filed the paperwork in February 2021.

However, over the past few weeks, the owner of Yeezy has made anti-Semitic comments that have caused serious controversy. Adidas severed the agreement with West after his comments, and other major companies such as Balenciaga and Vogue also severed relations with Ye. He also said that the financial blows he took “beat him half to death.”

So while Davidson seems to have moved on from the Kardashians and Kanye West continues to make headlines for his controversial comments, Kim Kardashian seems to be thriving in her latest SKIMS underwear this holiday season.