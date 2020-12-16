Kim Kardashian going to Christmas with Kanye West?

It seems that according to several rumors, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have decided to spend the Christmas holidays together this year!

For several months now, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been on the verge of divorce. However, according to several rumors, it seems that things are working out between the two lovebirds. But they made a big decision.

The source told HollywoodLife: “Kim and Kanye West will be together for Christmas. They always get together for the kids, so they will definitely be celebrating together as a family. Kim Kardashian loves Christmas ”.

She also added, “Kim Kardashian loves to make Christmas really special for her kids. Just like Kanye. Kanye always goes above and beyond when it comes to gifts. As everyone knows, he is very generous. And creative ”.

The source revealed, “So it’s always exciting to see what he comes up with for Kim Kardashian and the kids. It will be a different holiday this year due to the restrictions ”.

KIM KARDASHIAN RENEWS BONDS WITH KANYE WEST AND WILL SPEND CHRISTMAS WITH HIM

Finally, the relative explained: “But Kim Kardashian is still looking forward to seeing the children on Christmas morning. And seeing how excited they are is so much fun ”. Another source gave information.

She said of the reality TV contestant: “They can’t wait to see what Santa has to offer the kids. Because they are all very excited to see this happen. ”

She also said, “So they embrace the excitement of the kids. And it turns them on to be together. They will take the holidays and the New Year as a new beginning. Because their kids are what’s important right now.

It remains to be seen whether the reality TV candidate and her husband will succeed in moving beyond their stories. The Christmas holidays might just bring them closer!



