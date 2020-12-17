Kim Kardashian gets a huge late birthday burger!

In Stroy of her Instagram account, Kim Kardashian showed off the huge birthday burger she received late for her birthday!

On October 21, Kim Kardashian passed a big milestone in her life. Indeed, she celebrated her birthday. And more precisely his 40 years. The beautiful brunette took the opportunity to have a huge party with all her loved ones despite the health crisis.

Two months after her birthday, Kim Kardashian even received a new gift. In fact, in a Story on her Instagram account, she revealed: “the very late birthday cake” received by her friend Fajer Fahad.

Kim Kardashian told her fans, “Okay, I know it’s a very late birthday cake, but Fajer went to France.” So she asked for a huge birthday burger for Kanye West’s wife.

The young woman also explained that her favorite “thing” with Fajer was “going to fantasy events together. Where we wear dresses ”. Then “leave the event. And to go to In-N-Out ”.

KIM KARDASHIAN VERY MOVED BY HIS FRIEND’S CAKE

Kim Kardashian also added, “We crave In N‘ Out so much when we’re together. So she gave me an In N ‘Out “cake. So her friend wanted to give her a cake in the shape of all the things she loved.

On the cake of the reality TV candidate we can also see written: “Happy belated birthday Kimmy”. For her birthday, the mom took all her loved ones to a private island.

On Instagram, Kylie Jenner’s sister also explained, “There’s not a single day that I take for granted. Especially at these times. Where we all remember the things that really matter ”.

The young woman also added: “For my birthday this year, I couldn’t think of a better way to spend it than with some of the people. These have helped me become the woman I am today “.



