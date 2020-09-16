Kim Kardashian freezes her Instagram to boycott

Television star Kim Kardashian announced that she will protest against the excessive permissiveness that, in her opinion, Facebook maintains with what is considered hate speech with a 24-hour boycott on Wednesday on the social network and on Instagram.

“I love that we can connect directly with you through Instagram and Facebook, but I cannot remain silent while these platforms continue to allow hatred, propaganda and misinformation to spread,” wrote the celebrity on her Twitter account.

“Please join me tomorrow – today September 16 – when I will freeze my Facebook and Instagram accounts to tell Facebook to #StopHateBenefits,” Kim added. This message was also shared through Instagram and received around 265 thousand likes in that post.

Kardashian thus joins other celebrities who have announced that they will not use social media on Wednesday either, including Sacha Baron Cohen, Katy Perry, Jennifer Lawrence, Judd Apatow, Ashton Kutcher, Amy Schumer, Sarah Silverman, Jamie Foxx, Leonardo DiCaprio and Michael B. Jordan.



