Kim Kardashian found not guilty of defamation during the trial of Black Tea

According to legal documents obtained by Us on Friday, April 29, a judge ruled that there was no evidence that anything Kardashian, 41, said was “allegedly defamatory” against 33-year-old China. Even though the defamation lawsuit was dismissed, there is still an alleged intentional interference in the contract lawsuit over the canceled series “Rob and China”.

In 2017, 33-year-old China filed a lawsuit against the Kardashian-Jenner family, in particular against Kim, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner. The model is seeking damages in the amount of $ 100 million in connection with the cancellation of her reality show with ex Rob Kardashian. China claimed that Rob’s family was responsible for the show being pulled from E! after breaking up with a sock designer, 35 years old.

Earlier this month, Kardashian’s lawyer Michael J. Rhodes tried to close the case. Rhodes claimed in legal documents that China had not submitted to the court “any documentary evidence, economic analysis or expert testimony” in support of the lawsuit.

“Before the trial, these allegations were absurd,” the lawyer wrote at the time. “Now that [China] has testified in full and has no additional testimony or evidence to offer regarding her damages, the Defendants respectfully state that the introduction of such an instruction would be an extremely inadequate remedy. …Ms. White’s unconfirmed and wildly speculative claims for damages should not be brought to a jury trial.”

The founder of Skims previously testified in court that she does not remember specific details related to the canceled reality show. Kim’s thoughts about China joining Keep Up With Kardashians were reviewed on Tuesday, April 26. “China will never be able to be on her show,” reads the text written by the founder of KKW Beauty. During the trial, Kim explained that the voice dictation on her phone misquoted her when she actually said “our show” in reference to KUWTK.

During the trial, the California native received public support from boyfriend Pete Davidson. The 28-year-old “Saturday Night Live” star was spotted next to Kim at the Los Angeles courthouse on Thursday, April 28. Several reporters later tweeted that the couple kissed in the hallway after the final arguments.