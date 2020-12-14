Kim Kardashian found a way to enjoy Christmas at home

Kim Kardashian spent moments with the family on the eve of Christmas and showed it off on Instagram.

The whole world is suffering a new wave of COVID-19 and with it a new confinement in the middle of Christmas Eve, however, that is not an impediment to enjoy with the family and this was demonstrated by the socialite Kim Kardashian, who shared unforgettable.

And it’s just that Kim Kardashian just had the best Christmas idea of ​​all time, at least when it comes to allowing parents some peace and quiet during the Christmas season.

This Sunday morning, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star showed off her wonderful idea of ​​leaving her “Elf on the shelf” at her family home. Sure, the shutdown is only temporary, but he jokingly called it a quarantine.

Kim Kardashian creates a false “quarantine”

The proud mother of four posted a video on her Instagram stories showing how she created a fake “quarantine order” to prevent Elves from Elf on the Shelf from dating for the next ten days.

OMG! Love it! Using the pandemic to reduce family chaos during the holidays … is a bit cruel with the little ones who do not understand what is happening. We laugh a lot!

Minutes later, Kim Kardashian shared a video of her gigantic Christmas tree and its interior decorations.

What do you think of the idea that Kim Kardashian used to control the situation and enjoy a Christmas in the middle of the pandemic?



