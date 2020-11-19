Kim Kardashian for the brand KKW Fragrance!

Alert to the bomb! Kim Kardashian unveiled a shoot for her KKW Fragrance brand. And the result is ultra sexy!

Kim Kardashian shared an unprecedented shoot to celebrate KKW Fragance’s 3rd birthday. The pretty brunette is revealed sexier than ever with a small crop top. And his fans loved it! We let you discover …

Kim Kardashian is a real business woman. Indeed, the star is at the head of several brands such as KKW beauty or KKW Fragance. And she goes all out to surprise her fans with her creations.

Kanye West’s sweetheart never lacks inspiration for her collections. She always imagines ultra-trendy products throughout the seasons. We love !

But that’s not all ! Kim Kardashian is also the queen of communication. And for good reason: its promotional campaigns are always very sophisticated.

Yesterday, the bombshell shared a new shoot for the 3 years of KKW Fragrance. And as always, the photos did not go unnoticed on the web!

KIM KARDASHIAN SEXY FOR THE 3 YEARS OF HER BRAND: FANS VALIDATE!

Kim Kardashian imagined an ultra glamorous shoot to celebrate her perfumes. Indeed, the star is displayed in a white decor to showcase herself with her bottles.

The it girl is wearing a skin-colored mini crop top. She also discusses XXL jewelry and a back ponytail. And it’s hot!

The business woman poses hiding her chest with her arms. She stares at the goal with a fiery gaze! It didn’t take more to panic his fans!

Kim Kardashian garnered over 800,000 likes in just a few hours. And Internet users did not hesitate to congratulate her on this successful campaign!

“Too glamorous”, “You are so beautiful”, “What a woman”, “This is hot” can we read among the reactions. So it’s still clear for the top!



