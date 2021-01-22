Kim Kardashian flaunts with Chicago and Stormi

Kim Kardashian has just cracked her fans by unveiling an old photo of her with her daughter Chicago and her niece Stormi.

Yesterday, Kim Kardashian melted her Instagram followers by sharing an old snapshot of her with her little Chicago and her niece Stormi. You will see, the trio is really adorable.

Right now, Kim Kardashian is on all fronts! A true marketing pro, the incendiary brunette continues to brilliantly manage her various labels.

Like “KKW Beauty” but also its brand “SKIMS”. And to mark the spirits, Kim Kardashian always goes out of its way to delight all its consumers.

Along with all of this, the businesswoman is struggling to protect her children from tabloid madness. In recent days, the star has often made the front page of many media!

Indeed, some say she would like to divorce Kanye West. Others claim that it would only be a simple COM shot.

In the meantime, the pretty brunette prefers to remain silent. However, she remains very active on her social networks.

This Thursday, January 21, the daughter of Kris Jenner also unveiled a cute family photo on Instagram. The proof in pictures!

KIM KARDASHIAN: CHICAGO AND STORMI STOLE HIM!

As you can see, Kim Kardashian drew an old snapshot of her with her daughter Chicago and her niece Stormi (Editor’s note: the daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott). In this photo, the two toddlers appear to be only a few months old.

As usual, the influencer did not fail to slip an adorable legend. “OMG. I found this photo in my phone and our little babies are so small and cute and stocky and perfect, ”the star wrote under her cute post.

Needless to say that the publication of Kim Kardashian has met with great success on the Web. In fact, more than 5 million Internet users liked her photo.

“As they are too cute”, we can read on her Instagram account. But also, “Oh, I love their little faces. Time passes so fast “.

It is true that the two cousins ​​have grown up well. We love it and you ?!