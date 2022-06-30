Kim Kardashian flaunts her curves in a sheer turtleneck dress with a neckline

Give Kim Kardashian the opportunity to make her haircut even sexier. The reality TV star showed off her curves in a transparent dress with a spectacular detail at the waist.

On Thursday, June 30, 41-year-old Kardashian shared a carousel of photos of herself in a tight black dress on Instagram. The floor-length number featured a turtleneck and an unexpected hole just below the hip of the egoist author. Kardashian complemented the sultry image with a light hairstyle and spectacular glamour. “In the blue,” she captioned the post, which seems to have been shot from inside the yacht against the background of water.

The beauty mogul’s ensemble is very different from her latest outfits. Over the past few weeks, Kardashian has been spotted in a variety of trousers from Balenciaga. She created an image that is a combination of leggings and boots, hoodies, bodysuits and cropped tops. On June 21, the founder of Skims came out in a red and blue pair during a visit to New York.

The California native spoke about her current style and how she creates her personal aesthetic during a panel with Allure editor-in-chief Jessica Kruel last week. “I would say [my style] is definitely similar to the future alien vibes of Barbie,” Kardashian explained. However, she admitted that she finds some aspects of her wardrobe a little complicated. “I struggle with the everyday [style]. I’m trying to get better at it.”

The evolution of Kardashian’s style occurred after her separation from her husband Kanye West in 2021. For years, the 44-year-old “Can’t Tell Me Anything” rapper has been portraying a businesswoman, and now that they’re no longer together, Kardashian is worried about her fashion identity.

“Even now I have panic attacks like, what should I wear?” She explained during the May 12 episode of Hulu The Kardashians. “Then, for the Wall Street Journal, I received an innovator award for Skims. And I thought, “How can I wear something that hasn’t been pre-checked?”

She echoed the same sentiments in a February 9 interview with Vogue, saying, “I always think, ‘What’s next?’ I’ve always had Kanye, who knew exactly what the next era of fashion would be for me.”

Since then, she has created a signature look with pantaloons and platinum blonde hair, which she presented at the Met Gala on May 2.