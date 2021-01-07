Kim Kardashian feeling abandoned in their marriage?

In her marriage to Kanye West, it-girl Kim Kardashian would have felt more than helpless. He would not have been present!

Between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, it’s over! The mother of a family would always have felt abandoned and abandoned in her marriage.

In the photos, shared on social media, Kim Kardashian never let anything show. Indeed, the it-girl with millions of subscribers has always done well.

Thus, the it-girl revealed more than adorable pictures with her husband, the American rapper Kanye West. On each of the images, the latter seem more in love than ever.

In private, however, North’s parents, Psalm, West, and Saint wouldn’t get along as well as they try to show.

Worse yet, they would have been considering a divorce for a long time. However, they preferred to wait for the right moment before announcing their separation.

So, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West could soon sign the divorce papers. Something the mother of a family would have been waiting for for years.

And for good reason, the star of the show Keeping Up With The Kardashians would never have been happy in this marriage. Her husband would have more than abandoned her!

KIM KARDASHIAN WAS ALONE

Indeed, Kim Kardashian would have been very disappointed with the artist, whom she considers “out of control”. And this, for many months.

“When Kim and Kanye started their family, Kim felt they were on the same page about life and their future. Except for the past two years, ”a source told The Sun.

“She saw him spiral out of control, separate from her and the children and do nothing to work on their marriage,” the person continued.

Kim Kardashian, for example, “gave her everything at her wedding and at one point realized it was time to step away.”

“She loves Kanye and always will love him. Still, he is unwilling to keep taking his meds and do whatever it takes to make it work. “So between them it’s over. Once and for all !