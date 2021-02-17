Kim Kardashian: Fans Defend Her After Journalist Attacks!

Kim Kardashian has drawn the wrath of a journalist! It is bad to know its fans who brought out the heavy artillery to defend it.

Kim Kardashian is not always unanimous on a daily basis! Lately, Piers Morgan has tackled the star via Twitter. Following the famous journalist’s post, fans of the influencer have stepped up to the plate.

To this day, who doesn’t know Kim Kardashian ?! After the scandal of her sextape, the pretty brunette saw her notoriety explode thanks to her television show: “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”.

Since then, everything is rolling for her! The star has become one of the most followed influences on social media.

In addition, the businesswoman masterfully manages her “SKIMS” and “KKW Beauty” brands. A true marketing pro, Kim Kardashian knows full well that her physique is her trademark.

Its alluring curves are always a sensation. To be at the top, the daughter of Kris Jenner does not skimp on the means.

The star assumes all her cosmetic surgery operations and is addicted to sports! Along with all this, North’s mom is also very careful with her diet.

On the web, Kim Kardashian is a source of inspiration for her community. Unfortunately for her, the influencer also has to deal with attacks from her haters.

Lately, Mason’s aunt has been creating a buzz with her half-sisters Kylie and Kendall to promote the new SKIMS campaign.

To achieve their shoot, the trio therefore posed with a few models of the brand. To the chagrin of journalist Piers Morgan!

KIM KARDASHIAN: HER FANS TACKLE PIERS MORGAN!

On a daily basis, Piers Morgan is also known for shamelessly tackling many celebrities. In the past, he has attacked Meghan Markle several times, calling her a “pushy” and a “diva”. That’s to say!

This time around, it was Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner who took it for granted. To do so, the journalist therefore shared on Twitter a snapshot of their recent campaign for SKIMS.

And he slipped in a little murderous legend. “If I were Kim and Kylie, I would stop being photographed with Kendall,” reads her post.

With humor, Piers Morgan allowed himself to tackle the physique of the two business women while highlighting that of the top model. Unfortunately for him, her joke was not well received by the Kim Kardashian community.

“Piers Morgan 55 years old, giving her opinion on which Kardashian-Jenner he finds the most attractive, concluding that it is Kendall, a girl of 25 years old enough to be her daughter”, thus rebelled a Twittos . “A bit of early morning misogyny”.

“I can’t believe Piers Morgan has the audacity to comment on Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian’s looks. Mind your own business and leave these women alone, ”added another as others shared her point.

Kim Kardashian, meanwhile, did not respond to the reporter’s post. Just like Kendall and Kylie. Silence is sometimes the best answer!