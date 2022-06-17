Kim Kardashian explained why Pete Davidson thought her nephew Rain’s name was Raymond

Keep up with the kids. Kim Kardashian introduced Pete Davidson to most of his extended family, but there is at least one name that has caused him some problems.

“Fun fact: Pete thought for a long time that Rain’s name was Raymond because [Scott Disick] that’s what he calls him all the time,” the 41—year-old founder of Skims wrote on Friday, June 17. Kim’s older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, and ex-boyfriend Disick, 39. The duo also have Mason, 12, and Penelope, 9.

The author of The Selfie’s post on social networks was one of a series of tweets about the finale of the first part of the Kardashian season, which premiered on Thursday, June 16. The 28-year-old graduate of “Saturday Night Live” did not appear in any of the finale there was a scene after the credits where you could hear the comedian joking about his girlfriend’s vagina.

“Pete, come here, you should meet Paxie. Paxie worked with me as a sound engineer [for] 14 years on Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” Kim said in the confessional chair during the episode. “She knows everything about me. She must have seen my vagina.

The “King of Staten Island” actor joked off-screen: “More than me?”

The reality TV star smiled and replied: “No more than you. But she probably saw it.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the Set It Up star were first linked in October 2021 after Kim split from ex-husband Kanye West, with whom she shares North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

Although Davidson did not appear on the Kardashian series, the Dancing with the Stars graduate talked about their romance during the first season. “Pete has to be literally the best person I’ve ever met. Like, a better heart,” she explained during the June 2 episode. “People will always say, ‘Oh, he’s so funny, and that’s because of how funny he is.’ And that’s kind of the fourth thing on my list, why I like him.”

However, when the Hulu series returns with more episodes later this year, it’s likely that the Meet Cute star could make an appearance. “There’s still a lot left of [Kim’s] path with Pete, which she can’t wait to share with the viewers of the show,” an insider told Us Weekly after the finale of the first part, adding that the beauty mogul “isn’t holding up.” return your love” to a native of New York.

Kim’s family approves too: Disick and Khloe Kardashian admire Davidson during the latest episode of the show. “It’s really cute. She’s so different in front of him too,” the Flip It Like Disick alum said. “She says something like young slang.”

Earlier this month, the 37-year-old founder of Good American confirmed that her sister is “in love” with the Guy Code graduate. “I don’t know him very, very well, but from what I know, I think it’s really drama—free, it’s really easy,” Chloe added on the June 16 episode. “And I think that’s the ultimate goal. Everyone wants this fairy tale, everyone wants happily ever after. I think it’s hope.”