Kim Kardashian enjoys modeling the hood of a car

The beautiful socialite, Kim Kardashian delighted us to the fullest by modeling scantily clad from the hood of a car

The beautiful model and socialite, Kim Kardashian, has earned her great fame thanks to various media scandals in which we have seen her involved, however, today she leads a quieter life, enjoying the honeys of her great work by launching her own brand of girdles and underwear.

Just a few hours ago the famous young woman decided to upload 3 photographs, with which she showed us that her SKIMS brand is of excellent quality and that they make you look your best by modeling herself and at the same time pampering the loyal fans who enjoy observe the.

In the first two snapshots, Kim Kardashian appears leaning on the hood of a beautiful classic car, wearing a white bodysuit that highlighted her great beauty, as it contrasted with her tanned skin and ended up delighting her loyal fans who were more than happy with it. session.

It is quite noticeable that the photos were well received, since they gathered much more than two million likes in a very short time, a number that even for a socialite of her size is quite good, because the more people see your publication, the more there will be aware of the launch of her new line of underwear.

In fact, the third photo shows all the colors that the new launch of your brand has, being quite diverse and that there is a special one for each person, adjusting to the tastes and styles of each one.

Something that he lacked a lot from the images published by Kim were her stylized legs, which he wore to the maximum, seeking to pamper all those who were waiting for him to upload new content, because he also seeks to delight the pupil pupil of all of them.

Kim Kardashian has been in the spotlight thanks to how many days ago she announced that her reality show Keeping up With the Kardashians was coming to an end, so many users were quite surprised since they did not expect the end of this program which accompanied the family from almost its inception working on what will connect with millions of viewers who quite enjoyed being able to get to know them a little more and know how they behave in their daily lives.

Without a doubt, this program has opened the doors enormously to each of the members of the family, since now each one has their family, companies and others. It is worth mentioning that this reality has been on the air since 2007 and is starring members of the Kardashian-Jenner family and in an E! Press release, they commented that the moving announcement was signed by Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Scott Disick.

Kourtney Kardashian a few months ago had expressed her desire to stop working on the show, which was a point of contention between her, Kim and Khloe on camera. Also, in season 18, Kourtney said that she would take a break from filming the reality show.

It should be noted that season 19, which is the most recent of Keeping Up, stopped its recordings in March due to the coronavirus pandemic and will premiere on September 17.

In this way, the reality show that shows the life of the family led by Kris Jenner and that turned the family members into world-class celebrities comes to an end after 20 seasons.



