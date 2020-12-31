Kim Kardashian didn’t like Khloé Kardashian’s look!

Kim Kardashian has publicly admitted that she doesn’t really like the look of Khloé Kardashian! A confession that did not please his sister.

Kim Kardashian is not a fan of her sister, Khloé Kardashian’s dress style! Indeed, in an interview, the latter revealed this funny information!

Kim Kardashian is very close to her sisters … But that doesn’t prevent her from being honest with them, even when they disagree! So, in an interview Kim admitted that she didn’t like the look of Khloé Kardashian!

Indeed, on the Late Late Show with James Corden, in 2017, Kim indicated that her sister was the least dressed in the family! Statements that made True’s mom react!

Indeed, Kim Kardashian’s sister responded virulently via her Instagram story! Indeed, here is what she wrote: “So give me a makeover! This is what is said!

KIM KARDASHIAN: HER SISTER KHLOÉ TAKES A NAKED BREAST POSE ON INSTAGRAM

On Tuesday, December 29, 2020, Kim Kardashian’s little sister, Khloé, posted a sexy photo of herself via her Instagram feed! Indeed, in the shot in question, the beautiful blonde was posing wearing jeans, a pair of boots … and nothing else!

A post that Khloé Kardashian fans loved! Indeed, the post in question already has more than 2 million likes on the social network… A real record for True’s mother!

The comments are also very numerous! Indeed, fans of Kim Kardashian’s little sister were keen to compliment the latter en masse! Positive messages that must have pleased the reality TV star!

We let you admire the shot in question below! Khloé Kardashian looks gorgeous and sexy in this pic, isn’t she?



