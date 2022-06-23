Kim Kardashian describes her current fashion era as a “future alien Barbie.”

Kim Kardashian navigates the fashion world on her own terms. The reality TV star spoke about her current era of style and how she creates her personal aesthetics.

“I would say [my style] is definitely similar to the atmosphere of a future alien Barbie,” Kardashian, 41, said during a panel with Allure editor—in-chief Jessica Kruel on Tuesday, June 21. However, the founder of Skims confessed. that she finds some aspects of her wardrobe a little challenging. “I struggle with the everyday [style]. I’m trying to get better at it.”

That day, the selfish author made his debut in a new image, coming out with a bob hairstyle. Kardashian cut her hair, which she dyed platinum blonde last month. In addition to her hairstyle, she wore a white cropped top and pantagon trousers from Balenciaga – the main elements of her new wardrobe. Kardashian demonstrated a hairstyle change on a selfie with Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, who has been trending for decades.

“BOBBSEY TWINS,” Kardashian signed the post, referring to her favorite children’s novels.

The evolution of Kardashian’s style occurred after her separation from her husband Kanye West in 2021. For years, the 44-year-old “Can’t Tell Me Anything” rapper has been dressing the California native, and now that they’re no longer together, Kardashian is worried about her fashion identity.

“Even now I have panic attacks like, what should I wear?” She explained during the May 12 episode of Hulu The Kardashians. “Then, for the Wall Street Journal, I received an innovator award for Skims. And I thought, “How can I wear something that hasn’t been pre-checked?”

She echoed the same sentiments in a February 9 interview with Vogue, saying, “I always think, ‘What’s next?’ I’ve always had Kanye, who knew exactly what the next era of fashion would be for me.”

Since then, Kardashian has quickly created a signature look with Balenciaga pantapes. The beauty tycoon presented many different designs of trousers from the fashion house in almost all colors. Similar to the red and blue number she wore at Conde Nast’s office on Tuesday, Kardashian showed off a pink pair paired with a cropped hoodie in a carousel of images via Instagram on June 5.

Kardashian’s career streak at Balenciaga began before her Saturday Night live performance in October 2021. In February, she officially became the face of the label.