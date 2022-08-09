Kim Kardashian “demanded” that Kanye West remove Pete Davidson’s post after the breakup: “It’s not a joke for her”

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. Shutterstock (3)

She doesn’t have any of that. Kim Kardashian has clashed with estranged husband Kanye West after he announced her breakup with Pete Davidson.

Every time Kanye West condemned Pete Davidson after an affair with Kim Kardashian

Read the article

“Kim is furious that Kanye wrote that Skeet is dead,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly.

The 45-year-old Yeezy designer shared a photo of the fake New York Times front page via Instagram on Monday, August 8, with the headline: “Skeet Davidson has died at the age of 28.” West did not add any additional comments in the caption.

“This is another one of his antics, and it’s not a joke for her,” the insider adds. “She doesn’t take his attacks lightly and demanded that he take them down.”

Courtesy of Kanye West/Instagram

On Friday, August 5, we confirmed that the 41-year-old founder of SKKN Kim and the 28-year-old participant of the show “Saturday Night Live” broke up after nine months of dating. “They broke up peacefully this week,” a source said at the time.

Davidson and Kardashian were first linked in October 2021 after the reality star hosted an episode of the NBC sketch series. The couple confirmed their status when they were spotted holding hands in California the following month.

West first publicly attacked the comedian in January when he called Davidson in his track “My Life Was Never Eazy” with The Game. “God saved me from an accident so I could kick Pete Davidson’s ass,” the rapper says in the song.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson: what were they like

Read the article

In February, the Grammy winner launched his attacks on Instagram. “KEEP YOUR SPOUSE CLOSE, MAKE SURE THEY KNOW HOW MUCH YOU LOVE AND APPRECIATE THEM, BECAUSE THERE’S A SKIT HIDING IN EVERY DIRTY ALLEY WAITING TO HELP DESTROY YOUR FAMILY AND WALK IN CALVIN KLEINS AROUND YOUR KIDS,” he wrote, in particular, on Super Bowl Sunday.

The Chicago-raised performer later wrote to his followers, “IF YOU SEE A SKETCH IN REAL LIFE, SHOUT AT YHE MORE LOVINGLY AND SAY KIMYE FOREVER.”

Later, West shared a text that was allegedly from Kardashian, which read: “You are creating a dangerous and frightening environment, and someone will harm Pete, and it will all be your fault.”

The author of “Jesus is Coming” signed a post on Instagram: “AT THE REQUEST OF MY WIFE, PLEASE, NO ONE IS DOING ANYTHING PHYSICAL WITH THE SKIT, I WILL RESOLVE THE SITUATION ON MY OWN.”

The “Stronger” rapper has four children — North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3—from Kardashian, who filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after almost seven years of marriage.

After her Super Bowl weekend rant, Kardashian responded to West’s “constant attacks” on both her and the New York native.

“Divorce is difficult enough for our children, and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly only causes even more pain to everyone,” she wrote at the time in her Instagram story, adding that she “wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive relationship with parents” with the artist.. “This is what’s best for our kids, and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible at every turn.”

The ups and downs of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West over the years

Read the article

Kardashian and West are still working out the details of their divorce, but they were officially declared single in March. Shortly after the hearing, West released a music video for “Eazy” in which he beheads and burns a clay effigy of Davidson.

“Pete is trying to pretend that he finds Kanye’s jokes funny, but no one really believes him,” an insider shared with Us at the time, explaining that the “King of Staten Island” star was trying to “downplay the impact” of the video. “He really feels sorry for this guy, but at the same time he just wants to be left alone.”

With a report by Diana Cooper