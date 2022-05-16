Kim Kardashian debuted on the cover of “Sports Illustrated Swimsuit” in Skims — see photos!

A new milestone in the books! Kim Kardashian has officially earned herself on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit — rightfully wearing Skims swimwear for a photo shoot shot by Greg Swales.

The 41-year-old reality star is among four cover models, joining Ciara, 74-year-old Mae Musk and plus-size supermodel Yumi Nude in the 2022 issue, which is due to hit newsstands on May 19.

Despite the fact that the founder of KKW Beauty is no stranger to magazine covers, she says she finds it particularly noteworthy since she hasn’t always seen curvy figures on the cover of SI Swimsuit.

“I clearly remember Tyra Banks on the cover and women with shapes. I remember thinking it was so cool,” said the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star. “But I still didn’t think I would — I thought I needed to be a professional model and a model on the catwalk. They were always really young girls. I don’t want to date myself or seem old, but am I over 40? This is crazy!”

The brand’s decision to put Kardashian— among other influential women— on the cover was based on SI Swimwear’s desire to become more inclusive. “The path we have taken — to break out of the pattern into which the world has driven us — may seem familiar,” says the editor—in-chief of SI Swimsuit MJ Day. “It’s definitely familiar to the women we’ve chosen as cover models: May, Ciara, Yumi, Kim.”

“Kim, who is no stranger to the world, continues to live proudly, sincerely and without apologies, despite the noise,” she added.

As a cover, the mother of four children wrote a letter to her youngest.

“It’s easy to say that you just have to ignore the criticism, but another thing you’ll learn is that at some point it will click in your head that it’s not about you anymore,” she writes. “It’s about the family. This is helping other people. For many years you will be exposing yourself… But you will become a more closed person and come to understand that the way to convey your story — the actual narrative, the truth — is… not involving, but doing.”

— But know this. When you get to May 2022, you won’t be happy,” she continued. “You’ll still be looking for this next ‘it’… And when you find it, you will do it — we will do it — as we always do: to the fullest.”