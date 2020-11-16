Kim Kardashian: Cute photo with Kourtney captivates!

Kim Kardashian has cracked her fans. On the Web, the star unveiled an adorable snapshot of her in the company of her sister Kourtney!

Kim Kardashian has just melted her followers. The cause ?! The businesswoman shared a vintage photo of herself and her sister Kourtney on Instagram. You will see, the post is worth the detour.

For more than ten years, Kim Kardashian has fascinated her community with her show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”. Facing the camera, the pretty brunette and the other members of her family unveiled their daily life without filter.

Weddings, breakups, births. But also some of their cosmetic surgery operations! Their viewers were also able to follow their joys and their sorrows… Without forgetting their crêpages de chignon.

It is true that the clashes between Kim Kardashian and Kourtney will remain engraved in the annals! Although the two women love each other, they are also very different from each other.

In one of the final seasons of “KUWTK,” Kris Jenner’s daughters even came to blows! Regardless, the two stars have always had a very close relationship.

And a few hours ago, North’s mom shared an adorable photo of their duo on Instagram. The proof in pictures!

KIM KARDASHIAN: NEVER WITHOUT HIS SISTER KOURTNEY!

As you can see, Kim Kardashian shared a cute family portrait. Internet users loved rediscovering her as a child alongside her older sister.

Although Kourtney was born in 1979 and Kim in 1980, you would think they were twins in their almost similar clothing.

This is moreover what Kanye West’s wife implies in her legend. In any case, his little post caused a sensation on the Web.

With his subscribers and also with members of his family. Many have pointed out that Kim Kardashian bears a strong resemblance to her daughter North and Kourtney to her son Mason.



