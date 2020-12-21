Kim Kardashian: Cute Chicago Playing Dream!

Kim Kardashian’s daughter Chicago plays dolls with cousin Dream! We’ll give you more details. Chicago, Kim Kardashian’s daughter has fun playing dolls with her cousin.

Kim Kardashian has unveiled an adorable photo of her daughter Chicago playing with her cousin Dream. The latter is also the daughter of Rob Kardashian, the brother of Kim, Khloé and Kourtney.

The latter is also more discreet than his sisters. But her daughter Dream, seems to have become Chicago West’s best friend!

The two girls aged 4 and 2 then organized a little tea party and played with dolls. Kim Kardashian’s daughter is disguised as a little princess.

She is indeed wearing Cinderella’s dress. Her cousin, for her part, chose to keep her everyday clothes. Namely blue pants and a white T-shirt.

KIM KARDASHIAN: HER CHILDREN VERY CLOSE TO THEIR COUSINS

Kim Kardashian’s daughter therefore spent the evening with her cousin Dream. While they were playing with dolls, the young mother took advantage of this moment of complicity to take pictures of them.

In fact, Kim Kardashian has posted several Stories to show her children’s bedrooms. We notice that North has opted for a colorful bedroom under the theme of butterflies. Chicago on the other hand has a princess bedroom.

Finally, the young woman also unveiled images of her son Saint West and Kourtney Kardashian Reign’s son playing together. We also see the young mother hugging the boy before putting them to bed.

“Double hug tonight” writes the young woman on her Instagram account. Besides, Kanye West does not appear on the Stories.

The young dad is indeed in their ranch. But he and Kim should be spending the holiday season together.



