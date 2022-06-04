Kim Kardashian criticized for an affair with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian was subpoenaed after the “Kardashian” star revealed the real reason she started dating Pete Davidson. Kim and Pete have grown stronger since she became officially unmarried. Pete is the first person who caught Kim’s attention after she divorced Kanye West. Now that Kim feels more comfortable in her relationship, she talks about the story of their promising romance.

It was difficult for Kanye to hug Kim, who said goodbye to their almost seven-year marriage and let the world know about it. The former couple managed to forget about their differences last summer after several months of silence after filing for divorce. Many assumed that Kim and Kanye could even reconcile and refuse to divorce. But when Kim started dating Pete by the end of the year, it became clear that she wasn’t going to take Kanye back. The rap and fashion mogul has spent weeks stalking Kim and Pete through a series of erratic social media posts. In recent months, Kanye has calmed down and kept quiet about his ex-wife’s personal life, dating his latest girlfriend Cheney Jones.

Related: Why Fans Think Kim Kardashian is Distracting Them with Photos of Pete

In the latest issue of The Kardashians, Kim admitted that she was actually looking for an affair with Pete. “I wrote to him. I didn’t even think: “My God, I’m going to have a relationship with him,” Kim shared in a confession taken by Twitter user Jule Biden. Kim admits that she wasn’t going to seriously date Pete: “I just thought: “I’ve heard about this BDE. I need to get out of there. smile. The shocking discovery reveals where Kim’s head was when she contacted the producer of “Saturday Night Live” to get Pete’s phone number. The initial spark ignited after Kim and Pete kissed during an Aladdin sketch in an episode she hosted. Kanye was in the audience and saw the kiss firsthand. He had no idea that Kim’s kiss wasn’t so innocent. Fans were quick to criticize the shocking revelations of a “41-year-old mother of four children,” as one critic said.

Many others expressed their concern about Kanye after Kim proudly admitted that she had finally decided to leave the Yeezy founder. “It can’t be the same woman who was in tears, upset that her son allegedly saw an advertisement for her sex video in Roblox,” one fan joked. Another fan noted Kim’s history as a sex symbol, which appeared after her infamous 2007 sex video. “What did you expect?” the fan asked. Others believed that Kim’s X-rated recognition could affect her children as they get older. “Imagine you hear your 41-year-old mom online talking about what she heard about his bde from her friend, and she was dtf,” one fan said. Kim said Pete won’t be appearing on the new show often. But she’s clearly talking about their romance.

Unfortunately for Kanye, as Kim makes new discoveries in The Kardashians, he will have to come to terms with the harsh reality of his failed marriage. Kanye avoids expressing his frustration on social media, as he did a few months ago. But because he remains silent, Kim begins to talk more openly about dating Pete. As for Pete, he should focus on making Kim happy if she starts to get tired of his “BDE”.