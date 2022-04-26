Kim Kardashian combines children in family photos a few days after Kanye West said they are in danger when he is not at home

Spring with its beauties! Kim Kardashian and her four children pose charmingly in pajamas with an Easter pattern in a new family photo.

“Easter with my bbs,” the 41—year-old creator of KKW Beauty signed an Instagram slideshow on Monday, April 25 with North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

In a social media upload, the reality TV star was dressed in matching pajamas covered with Easter eggs and chicks in sunglasses and hats. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians graduate held her older and younger children on her lap, while Chicago and Saint cuddled up to her on the couch.

Khloe Kardashian commented on the post on Instagram using emoticons in the form of hearts.

Further, the selfish author shared photos from the family Easter celebration on April 17, in which Kris Jenner smiles with her grandchildren.

The photos appeared a few days after the ex-husband of Los Angeles native Kanye West released a new song with Pusha T, which mentions his family.

“Born in a manger, the son of a stranger,” reads 44—year-old designer Yeezy in the song Dreaming of the Past, released on Friday, April 22. “When Dad is not at home, the family is in danger.”

The Grammy winner and Kardashian split in February 2021 after almost seven years of marriage. While the creator of Skims moved to Pete Davidson from Saturday Night Live, West was romantically involved with Irina Shayk, Julia Fox and Vinetria. The record producer was most recently involved with Cheney Jones.

The rapper has been “More critical” of his ex-wife’s relationship with the 28-year-old comedian, even releasing a music video from The Game for “Easy” in March, which depicts an animated version of himself abducting, beheading and burning Davidson. .

On the same day, Kardashian was officially declared unmarried. The Kardashian star filed documents with a request to restore her maiden name and officially declare herself unmarried in December 2021.

“The marriage of the parties broke up irreparably. [Kardashian] doesn’t want to marry [West] anymore,” the divorce papers read at the time. “There is no doubt that the marriage of the parties is more unviable. [Kardashian] does not want to reconcile with [West] and wants their marriage to be dissolved. Irreconcilable differences have led to an irreparable breakdown of the marriage, and there is no way to save the marriage.”

The documents further noted that “no consultations or reconciliation efforts will have any value” for the former couple’s relationship.