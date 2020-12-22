Kim Kardashian: Christmas decoration is creepy!

Kim Kardashian fans don’t really appreciate their idol’s Christmas decoration. And they don’t hesitate to let him know!

Kim Kardashian made a name for herself this time around with her funny Christmas decoration. The white trees of the American businesswoman are not at all popular on Instagram!

Very active on social networks, Kim Kardashian reveals everything about her daily life, to say the least, animated. With it, Internet users do not have time to be bored.

Between the photo shoots, the small moments with his family, the beauty advice and the original announcements, there is plenty to do.

As a result, Khloé and Kourtney’s sister has no less than 195 million subscribers on Instagram, the showcase of her best photos. Just that !

However, as much as Internet users adore and admire her, they also criticize her. And it happens very often!

Not long ago, they took on its funny decoration for the holiday season. There’s no Christmas spirit here at all!

This time, Kim Kardashian is not unanimous …

KIM KARDASHIAN FANS DON’T LIKE HIS CHRISTMAS DECORATION!

Not long ago, Kim Kardashian unveiled her famous Christmas decoration on Instagram. Internet users were waiting for it!

In a beige and white living room, we discover a multitude of fake trees of the same color. Yes, you heard it right, there is no color!

Bordering on excitement, the star’s fans judged his decor. They find it “ugly”, “tasteless”, straight out of a “morgue”.

Kim Kardashian wasn’t really sure about it… But the main thing is that she and all her little family like her.



