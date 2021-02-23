Kim Kardashian celebrates father Robert’s birthday!

Kim Kardashian and her sisters sent a beautiful tribute to their father, Robert, on what should have been his 77th birthday.

This February 22, Kim Kardashian and her sisters celebrated with sadness the 77th birthday of their father Robert. As a reminder, the latter died in 2003 from cancer.

Kim Kardashian and her sisters were very melancholy yesterday. It must be said that their father Robert Kardashian should have celebrated his 77th birthday.

Unfortunately for them, the famous bar passed away in 2003 at just 59 years of age from esophageal cancer.

17 years after her disappearance, none of the clan members seem to have recovered. And the latter’s birthday is often celebrated in pain.

Remember last October. For the 40 years of her future ex-wife, Kanye West had offered him a hologram of her father who sent him a tender message. This gift had of course upset Kim Kardashian.

“We watched him over and over again, full of tears and emotion. I can not even describe what it meant for me and my sisters, my brother, my mother and my closest friends to experience this together, Kim Kardashian said on her Instagram account. Thank you very much to Kanye for this memory which will remain engraved for life. ”

KIM KARDASHIAN AND HER SISTERS PAY A TRIBUTE TO THEIR FATHER!

This year, like the previous ones, Kim Kardashian wanted to send a message to her dad for his birthday.

But this time, it will be with a souvenir cliché of his siblings. In legend, the young woman also wrote him a sweet message.

” Happy birthday, Dad ! I celebrate you every day, but today more. I have so much to tell you! I called your cell number wondering if anyone was going to answer me after all these years. Hard to believe I still remember it. Please visit me in my dreams soon, “Kim Kardashian asked, before concluding,” I miss you so much. Adorable!

For their part, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian also had a thought for Robert. The first one therefore posted a photo of herself and her father. Then she just wrote, “Happy birthday to the best daddy in the world. I couldn’t have asked for better “.

Khloé Kardashian also posted a video. We then see the deceased playing golf. ” Happy birthday, Dad! I miss you every day! Everyone misses you here! I know you’re in a better place, but it’s not easy. I love you! ”She then adds.

One thing is certain, is that it must have touched fans of the Kardashian clan. Indeed, each of its members is followed by millions of Internet users. We hope that they managed to give them some balm again!