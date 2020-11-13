Kim Kardashian Celebrates All Bodies and Looks For Skims

To promote her Skims brand, Kim Kardashian glorified all the morphologies of her models who pose with her pretty models.

Like her mother Kris, Kim Kardashian is a true marketing pro! Via her Instagram story, the star has also immortalized all the models who work with her to promote her Skims brand.

Kim Kardashian is one of the most famous business women around to date! Unmissable star of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”, for more than 10 years she liked to share all her daily life in front of the camera.

And viewers loved it! It must be said that there are often twists and turns within the Kardashian-Jenner family. Unfortunately for her fans, Kim Kardashian has decided – this year – to stop filming the show.

Now she wants to devote herself entirely to her family life. But also on her new upcoming projects.

In addition to the management of her brand KKW Beauty, the pretty brunette is also very busy with her label Skims which is very successful around the world.

Surrounded by the best, North’s mother always goes out of her way to advertise. A few hours ago, she also unveiled a series of sets with some of her muses.

KIM KARDASHIAN PACKAGES TO PROMOTE SKIMS!

As you can see, Kim Kardashian has honored all women of different body types to promote her brand.

In front of the camera, the models set fire to them with their alluring outfits! For her collections, Mason’s aunt wants above all that her customers feel sexy and comfortable in all her outfits.

The star only wants the best for her consumers. And she does the same for her different ranges of make up!

To this day, her juicy businesses earn him several thousand dollars every year. Ambitious and hard-working, Kim Kardashian certainly has other ideas in mind to expand her empire. To be continued :



