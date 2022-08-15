Kim Kardashian came to the gym in a tiny bikini and high boots after Pete Davidson’s divorce

Making a statement! Kim Kardashian has taken sportswear to a whole new level with a series of thirst traps.

In a carousel of photos posted to Instagram on Sunday, August 14, the 41-year-old reality TV star was stunned in a tiny nude bikini, posing against the background of exercise machines in her home gym. Over the sexy swimsuit, Kardashian wore a deconstructed T-shirt that she wore on her shoulders. Adding even more drama, the selfish author donned thigh-high camouflage boots. For her glamour, Kardashian wore her platinum locks in loose waves on her back.

“I do the hard work myself,” the Skims founder signed the passionate slideshow.

A day earlier, Kardashian made fans happy with a video of her hot workout. “Time in the gym,” the California native captioned a clip in which she defiles around her fitness room in an unconventional way for exercise.

Kardashian’s post caught the attention of her sister Khloe Kardashian, who joked: “I wore this to the gym this morning.” Ciara wrote, “Well, okay.” Paris Hilton commented on the heart-shaped smiley face.

The Skkn by Kim founder’s posts came after Us Weekly confirmed on August 5 that she and Pete Davidson had decided to break up after nine months of a relationship.

“There really wasn’t any drama between them when they decided to break up,” a source told us. “That was what they were talking about; it wasn’t a sudden breakup. Each of them has a busy schedule, and the distance complicated the task. Kim travels a lot, and it was hard for Pete to keep up, especially because of his filming schedule.”

The insider added: “They had a lot of fun together and they can look back with fond memories.”

Although the 28-year-old comedian failed, the beauty mogul hopes to find love again.

“Kim wants to get married again, and Pete wants to have children — nothing has changed,” a second source told us. “It just wasn’t meant to be with each other.”

Kardashian’s affair with Davidson began after she filed for divorce from her husband Kanye West in February 2021. The exes have daughters North, 9, Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3.