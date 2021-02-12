Kim Kardashian called to the rescue by Britney Spears fans

Shock! Fans worry more or more about Britney Spears and call on Kim Kardashian and her legal skills to the rescue!

New SOS launched on the web! Kim Kardashian is called to the rescue by Britney Spears fans for her return to court!

Kim at the rescue?

Britney Spears fans call on Kim Kardashian to release her from guardianship as the future lawyer breaks criminals out of jail! Indeed, they want Kim to help them free her from her tutelage!

After the release of a new documentary on the ups and downs of the 39-year-old singer’s life last week, many have stepped up their efforts in the #FreeBritney movement! But that’s not enough anymore, the fans are asking Kim Kardashian to help them!

There is nothing haphazard about this request! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has worked to become a lawyer for several years and has worked to help free those who should be released from prison terms.

Kim, along with her lawyer Brittney K. Barnett, has already helped bring national attention to several cases! Thanks to this, she was able to get modified prison terms for them!

Although Britney is not in prison, many aspects of her life are controlled by her father Jamie Spears! Unsurprisingly, the fans therefore want her to be free of this … And for good reason …

In new Framing doc Britney Spears, the personal life of the mother-of-two has been chronicled from her entry into the songwriting world until years later, including the start of her guardianship in the mid-years. 2000! Some moments are very, very shocking!

BRITNEY SPEARS FANS LAUNCH SOS TO KIM KARDASHIAN

The good news of the day ? The case gets re-examined by the judge! Britney and her family are therefore back in court to argue about this for a few months.

With a judge examining it all again, fans think now is the perfect time for someone else to rush out to help the former singer! On Twitter, one of them asks Kim Kardashian, “Can we get @KimKardashian on the @britneyspears case FOR REAL #FreeBritney”

But that’s not all ! Another told Kim to stop focusing on her divorce from husband Kanye West and “focus her legal energy on getting Britney free.” Shock!

Others trust Kim’s skills even more and have said, “If anyone can save Britney, it’s @KimKardashian tbh. ”

Kim Kardashian hasn’t mentioned anything about her final days on the #FreeBritney movement or the new doc yet! But in the meantime, Britney has already received a surge of support from other stars, including Kim’s sister Khloe.

To be continued ! In any case, we cross our fingers very strong that Britney obtains success!