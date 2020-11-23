Kim Kardashian: Beautiful expression to Hailey Baldwin!

On her Instagram account, Kim Kardashian took care to wish Hailey Baldwin a very happy birthday. This November 22, 2020 is very precious for the beautiful Hailey Baldwin! And for good reason ! She then celebrates her birthday! The young woman is already 24 years old.

She is a fulfilled woman today. Indeed, Hailey Baldwin lives with the man of her life: Justin Bieber. Together, they have gone through difficult times but their relationship is stronger than ever.

The young woman is therefore very happy to celebrate her birthday at her side. And of course, her friends have also thought of her! On social networks, she received a lot of messages.

Starting with Kim Kardashian’s! Kanye West’s wife made a nice statement to him by posting several pictures of them where they seem very close.

“I wish you a happy birthday very pretty girl!” »She wrote in her Instagram story.

KIM KARDASHIAN ALWAYS THINKS OF HAILEY!

One thing is certain, this message certainly touched Justin Bieber’s wife! Indeed, she knows that Kim Kardashian is going through a difficult time. She’s so glad she thought of her.

As a reminder, Kim Kardashian is at the heart of a big controversy with her former friend Larsa Pippen. The latter therefore insinuated that she had become closer to Kanye West:

“I was the person he called all the time when he wasn’t happy with X, Y and Z… Why did it get out of hand? Maybe because I blocked it on my phone. Because I couldn’t stand his calls anymore. I can not. ”

Kim Kardashian would therefore be in shock: “Larsa’s comments were a bitter pill to swallow. But they’ve also been the wake-up call Kim needs to start making change. “



