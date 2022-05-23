Kim Kardashian appeared in honor of boyfriend Pete Davidson with a jeweled letter “P” on her nails: photo

Successfully coped! Kim Kardashian seems to have turned her latest manicure into a romantic confession to her boyfriend Pete Davidson.

On Monday, May 23, the 41-year-old Kardashian shared a photo of her fresh pink acrylic kit as she sat on a private jet. While the Skims founder simply signed the post using nail emojis, the manicure seemed to be an ode to the 28-year-old comedian, as one finger featured a jeweled letter “P”.

Kardashian and Davidson began dating after the reality star hosted the Saturday Night Live show in October 2021. Their romance broke out eight months after she filed for divorce from her husband Kanye West. West, 44, and Kim got married in 2014, they have daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3.

In March, Kim became an Instagram official with Davidson, sharing photos taken during their date before Valentine’s Day a month earlier. Since then, the couple has been spotted on numerous dates and events, including the premiere of The Kardashians in April. The lovers then made their red carpet debut at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2022 in Washington, DC.

Speaking about their romance, Kim told Hoda Kotb on an episode of her podcast “Make Space with Hoda Kotb”: “It’s nice just to know that we have this connection and we have our little bubble of a relationship world that we live in that few people know about.”

Kim temporarily stepped outside of her “little bubble” to celebrate someone else’s love: her sister Kourtney Kardashian.

Over the weekend, the Kardashian family flew to Italy to see 43-year-old Kourtney and Travis Barker say, “Yes.” Kim attended without Davidson, as he stayed in New York to record his last episode of Saturday Night Live. On Friday, May 20, it became known that Davidson will leave SNL after the episode that aired on Saturday, May 21.

The Portofino ceremony took place a week after the couple’s wedding at a courthouse in California. Barker, 46, and Courtney previously held a small informal ceremony in Las Vegas after attending the 2022 Grammy Awards in April. Us Weekly confirmed at the time that the duo had not received a marriage license.

On her big day, Courtney wore a custom-made Dolce & Gabbana mini dress with a corset design made of satin and lace. According to Vogue, the look was inspired by vintage lingerie. The mini dress was paired with transparent gloves, lace pumps and a veil with a large image of the Virgin Mary embroidered in the center – a reference to one of Barker’s skull tattoos.

“Designing my dresses with Domenico [Dolce] and Stefano [Gabbana] was a dream come true in every sense,” Courtney told Vogue.

Courtney and Barker’s wedding weekend was a family affair, as her children Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Rain, 7, as well as Barker’s son Landon, 18, daughter Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana, 23, were present.

Like Kourtney, her sisters Kim, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner wore images from Dolce & Gabbana. Mom Kris Jenner also wore a lot of images from the fashion house.

“Sweet life! I love you, @DolceGabbana,” Chris captioned an Instagram photo showing her in a transparent polka dot dress with ruffles.