Kim Kardashian Apparently Doesn’t Know Squat About SNL, Despite How Connected She Is To Him Now

Saturday Night Live now occupies a rather important place in Kim Kardashian’s life. Striking up a romantic relationship with Pete Davidson after she made her first guest appearance on the show last October formed a strong bond between her and the venerable sketch comedy that will continue as long as her increasingly serious relationship, but that in no way means she was SNL. joined the expert or became one later. She recently revealed that even after meeting the Good Mourning actor, the Hulu The Kardashians star knew strikingly little about the show and its former stars.

Kim Kardashian appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where they, of course, discussed her October place as a guest at 30 Rockefeller Plaza. She told Jimmy Fallon, who was one of the main cast members on SNL for six years, that she was nervous about this performance because in fact she had never seen the show in almost five decades of its airing. In fact, she said she didn’t even know Fallon was on it. Even after she and Pete Davidson started dating, she knew embarrassingly little, Kardashian told the former Weekend Update host:

Even a month later, I was sitting at dinner and Will Ferrell was sitting next to me and the show had just aired while I was on the air. And he, you know, mentioned that he saw it, and I literally had to text Pete and say, “Wait, was Will Ferrell on SNL?” and I was so embarrassed.

Will Ferrell, of course, became famous thanks to the program “Saturday Night Live”, as he spent seven years developing characters such as Craig the cheerleader and Steve Butabi (who inspired the creation of the movie “Night at the Roxberry Club”), and also created iconic images of George W. Bush and Alex. Trebek for the sketches of “Celebrity Jeopardy”, and these are just some of them. Kim Kardashian, apparently, was only familiar with her post-SNL career, which includes classic comedies such as “TV Host”, “Elf”, “Uninvited Guests”, “Stepbrothers” and many, many others. One has to wonder how she would react if someone made a reference to her “Another bell”.

The reality star assured Jimmy Fallon that she has since been trained in everything related to “Saturday Night Live” and-apparently thanks to Pete Davidson—she knows “everyone who has been on the air.” It’s probably good knowledge if her boyfriend ever rises to the level of husband No. 4, because she will probably make up quite a fun company being associated with a comedian.

Kim Kardashian has just completed the first season of the new family reality show The Kardashians, and although her boyfriend did not appear in the frame, he was a frequent topic of conversation, and the founder of Skims talked about how they connected after Saturday night live. and the family often comments on how happy Kim is in her new relationship. The stand-up comedian even had a small (voice) cameo in the post-credits scene in the Kardashian season finale, where he joked about seeing Kim’s vagina. It’s safe to say he’s seen it more often than she’s seen him on SNL.

Pete Davidson announced before the finale of the 47th season of “Saturday Night Live” that this season will be his last. The comedian has been involved in the show since 2014, and although eight seasons is a long time to maintain such a busy schedule, he also has a number of projects on the horizon, including the movie “House”, because of which the comedian missed some episodes of the series. SNL last season and Wizards!, which could lead to him and Kim Kardashian going Down Under —at least temporarily.

You can get all the BTS details about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship in the first season of The Kardashians, available via Hulu subscription. Follow the premieres of other shows in the near future with our TV schedule for 2022.