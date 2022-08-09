Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s Breakup “Upsets” Them Both

It’s hard to break up. The separation of Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian was difficult for the two of them, according to a source Us Weekly.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson: what were they like

“It upsets them both, but that’s what it is,” the source explains.

However, while Davidson, 28, and Kardashian, 41, are understandably unhappy about breaking up, an insider tells us that the two “remain friends” and have nothing but “respect” for each other.

The comedian, for his part, is doing everything possible to move on, concentrating on what the future holds, including the filming of the movie “Wizards!”. in Australia and the recent release of Bodies Bodies Bodies. “Pete is focused on filming and his career,” says a source.

On Friday, August 5, several confirmed sources told us that the former couple broke up after less than a year of relationship. “They broke up peacefully this week,” one insider said.

The founder of KKW Beauty and the star of Big Time Adolescence first sparked rumors of an affair in October 2021 after Kardashian hosted an episode of the show “Saturday Night Live.” During one sketch, the couple who played Jasmine and Aladdin shared a sweet kiss during a trip on a magic carpet.

In March, the Hulu personality and the New York native officially announced their relationship on Instagram. Two months later, the two hit the headlines after their red carpet debut at the White House Correspondents Dinner, followed by the 2022 Gala less than a week later.

While the decision to go public with their romance attracted a lot of attention, the Meet Cute star told Kevin Hart that he was “fine” with people’s interest during the July episode of Heart to Hart. “I don’t mind. I know what this is about. I fully understand this because everything I do is painful. If that’s all you have to deal with, then anything,” he told the 43-year-old “Jumanji” star.

Davidson went on to say that he hopes for marriage and fatherhood in the future. “[I’m] definitely a family guy,” he explained. “My favorite thing I haven’t achieved yet is I want to have a baby. It’s like my dream.”

Kim Kardashian’s Dating History over the Years

The SNL graduate, who was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, has openly spoken about his past mental health problems. In December 2018, the Good Mourning actor admitted that he was influenced by his breakup with then-fiancee Ariana Grande.

“For 9 months, I was bullied online and publicly. I have spoken publicly about the PRL and about suicide only in the hope that it will help attract attention and help children like me who do not want to be on this earth,” he wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “I just want you guys to know. It doesn’t matter how much the Internet or anyone else is trying to get me to kill myself. I won’t.

A year later, Davidson admitted that part of his desire to become a father is the hope that it will give him a purpose to stay close. “I’d like to be a dad because I feel like that’s the only thing that’s going to keep me here,” Davidson told Paper for the magazine’s December 2019 cover. “Everyone I’ve talked to who’s had a child and who’s been depressed before says it just changes that part of your brain.”

Everything Kim and Her Family Said about Pete in the Kardashians

In April, a source told us that Kim, who shares North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 with ex Kanye West, “loves how great Pete is with the kids,” while a second insider noted that Davidson has “made friends” with “the whole family”.