Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson enjoy an evening date in Washington, DC, in honor of Jon Stewart

In the city. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson had a date in Washington, DC, where the comedian took part in an event in honor of Jon Stewart.

The former Daily Show host, 59, was awarded the Mark Twain Award for American Humor on Sunday, April 24, and 28-year-old Davidson took to the stage to thank Stewart for his work in defense of veterans and rescuers on September 11. The father of the star of the show “Saturday Night Live” was a New York firefighter and died in the line of duty on September 11, 2001.

“If my dad were here, I know he’d be happy that you’re looking out for him and his friends after all these years,” Davidson said in a speech to The New York Times.

The 41-year-old Skims founder was spotted sitting next to the comedian at the event, which was also attended by Bruce Springsteen and Jimmy Kimmel, as well as former Daily Show correspondents Steve Carell, Olivia Munn and Ed Helms.

Kardashian, who started dating Davidson after her SNL debut in October 2021, recently revealed that she likes to hide her new romance from the spotlight. “I really think I’m a little closer to my heart about some aspects of my relationship with Pete,” the egotistical author explained during an appearance on Hoda Kotb’s podcast “Making Space” earlier this month. “It’s nice just to know that we have this connection and we have our little bubble of a relationship world that we live in that few people know about.”

She continued: “We were driving in the car yesterday and I just looked at him and said, ‘Thank you.’ like, it’s so much fun just to go to a doctor’s appointment or to the dentist and just run around on business. I’m having so much fun.”

While the couple were often spotted having dinner in Davidson’s hometown, Staten Island, the KKW Beauty founder talked about how much she liked their “super-restrained” picnics. “Staten Island is an amazing place,” Kardashian said during an April 15 live performance with Kelly and Ryan. “We go everywhere by ferry. Every time we go to Staten Island, it’s always been very low-key.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum added: “I feel like that’s the fun part of it. We can just relax and be restrained, ride and see all the funny things of our hometown and make our way back and forth. Staten Island surprisingly turned out to be so restrained for us.”