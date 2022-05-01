Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson debuted on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents Dinner in 2022

Two identical items. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson officially debuted on the red carpet as a couple on Saturday, April 30, in Washington, DC, at the White House Correspondent’s dinner.

41-year-old Kardashian was dressed in a shiny silver sleeveless dress with a high neckline, and 28-year-old Davidson chose a classic black suit with a white shirt. The comedian, who spoke about his feud with Kanye West during a stand-up last night, posed with his girlfriend in sunglasses.

President Joe Biden is expected to attend the White House Correspondents’ Dinner hosted by Trevor Noah. The dinner is a celebration of freedom of speech, when comedians roast the president, as well as fundraising for journalistic programs. Biden will also get a chance to make a joke. According to The Washington Post, the couple attended as guests of Disney/ABC.

While it may seem like an odd place for Davidson and Kardashian to make their red carpet debut, it wasn’t their first outing at the Capitol. The couple went on a date on Sunday, April 24, where Davidson honored Jon Stewart. The 59-year-old former Daily Show host was awarded the Mark Twain Award for American Humor, and the “King of Staten Island” star publicly thanked Stewart for protecting the interests of veterans and rescuers on September 11.

The couple met at the Met Gala in September 2021 when she asked for advice from the 28-year-old King of Staten Island star before her Saturday night live debut. The couple started dating in October 2021, and in March officially posted a series of photos with a PDA on Instagram. Their romance marks the Skims founder’s first relationship since filing for divorce from 44-year-old West in February 2021. Kardashian and designer YEezy share North, 8 years old, Saint, 6 years old, Chicago, 4 years old, and Psalm, 2 years old.

Last month, Davidson, along with the founder of KKW Beauty, attended the premiere of the Hulu series The Kardashians, and the couple was photographed holding hands. Nevertheless, the star of the “Big Teen Age” chose not to walk the red carpet. “I don’t think it’s his business to be here with me. So I’m so happy he’s here,” Kardashian told E! April news. “He’s here to support me. That’s my business.”

On Tuesday, April 26, Kardashian shared a series of photos from the event on Instagram, including pictures of her and Davidson walking hand in hand. “The premiere took place two weeks ago, and I am amazed that we had the highest premiere in the history of HULU! We are immensely grateful when we heard this news!!”she wrote. “Besides, it was a great honor for me to wear a special dress for a special evening! Manfred Mugler made this dress for me last year before his death, and I just felt its magic when I put it on!”

Although the selfish author said she wouldn’t mind Davidson appearing on the reality show, the couple did their best to keep their relationship relatively low-key. “I really think I’m a little closer to my heart about some aspects of my relationship with Pete,” Kardashian told Hoda Kotb on her “Making Space” podcast in April. “It’s nice just to know that we have this connection, and we have our little bubble of the relationship world that we live in, and that few people know about.”

She continued: “We were driving in the car yesterday and I just looked at him and said, ‘Thank you.’ like, it’s so much fun just to go to a doctor’s appointment or to the dentist and just run around on business. I’m having so much fun.”

