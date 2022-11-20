Kim Kardashian and Khloe exchanged a funny text about her nails, it turned out that it was tricky marketing

Sometimes Kim Kardashian’s marketing just gets under your SKKN.

Kim Kardashian joined the likes of Florence Pugh at the Barbiecore show for the aforementioned gala this week. Her look was stunning, and it was completed by incredibly long nails with French tips. (French tips are back, baby!) I don’t think there’s any denying that Kim looked great before she gave a speech on stage at a big event, so I’m sorry if you didn’t notice her adorable nails.

Kim Kardashian on the Baby 2 Baby carpet at Barbiecore.

(Image credit: (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images))

However, one person who noticed and commented on it was her sister Khloe Kardashian. It is known that in the past Kim shared some of her sister’s texts, and this time was no exception. Watch the funny exchange below.

Pay attention to the fact that she gives credit where it is needed, in the lower corner.

Soon after, Kim decided to give up nails, which prompted Chloe to then go to her Instagram stories to jokingly pass on Tyra Banks and comment on a quote that fans of “America’s Next Top Model” may be familiar with: “I was rooting for you!!! We were all rooting for you!!! How dare you!!! Tyra.”

This is the type of sharing that has helped the sisters go viral in the past, but it also makes me wonder: is this a situation where Kim and Khloe had planned this fun text message exchange in advance to help push the nails through? Perhaps. Maybe it’s also a situation where Chloe legally didn’t know about nails and was just making compliments, after which her sister took advantage of the moment and posted an exchange with relevant links to stylists on the Internet? Sure. But whatever really happened, as a result, I now know that these cool nails are made in LONG STILETTO TIPS DESIGNEX PRO. Now it’s burned into my brain.

The girl is meanly good at marketing, I’m just saying.

Of course, sometimes her marketing efforts for her own brands are more obvious, such as when Kim models her own bikini for SKIMS. Obviously, this is still a serious job, since Kim has made a career out of thirst traps, so why not promote her own stuff? But it’s these social nods she sometimes makes to people and brands of all sizes-some of them as big as Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop-that really excites me, and they seem remarkable to me.

You can currently see both Kim and her sister Khloe in the latest season of Hulu The Kardashians. The popular series is available on a Hulu subscription, and while I can neither confirm nor deny that she is marketing for us during the episodes, I just suggest keeping your eyes open for more moments that may just be more organized than you could even imagine.