Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter first interview

North West, the eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, gives her first interview, and talked about what she would do to make the world a better place.

The little girl gave an interview for the bi-annual magazine CR Fashion Book, in which she was asked what would be the solution to make this world a better place to live, North very confidently commented: “I would make everyone love each other, and it would also make the coronavirus disappear, and it would make everyone have more dogs. ”

North is a girl who enjoys great fame for being the daughter of who she is, but also because at one year of age she was already starring in the covers of fashion magazines, in addition to having participated in important catwalks, where her presence has caused great impact and various comments. , some very controversial, such as when animal rights defenders criticized their parents for making them a real fur coat.



