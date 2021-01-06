Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, there is an air of divorce

The influencer and model would have hired Laura Wasser, a lawyer specializing in separations. The couple has 4 children and lives apart

For some time now she no longer wears the wedding ring, even the huge solitaire engagement Lorraine Schwartz (15 carats, value 8 million dollars, 6.5 million euros) has disappeared. He spent the Christmas holidays on his family estate in Wyoming ($ 14 million, or 11.5 million: euros more, euros less), a state that has more deer than inhabitants.

The love story between Kim Kardashian , 40, entrepreneur, influencer and model, and her husband Kanye West, rapper and record producer, also ends without a happy ending . “Divorce is imminent,” says the New York Post , which is closely followed by confirmation from People . “She’s had enough,” sources close to the couple agree. And he would be sharpening his weapons: first move, recruiting Hollywood divorce queen Laura Wasser, who had already dealt with the sinking of the reality diva’s previous marriage, the one with NBA star Kris Humphries, which lasted only 72 days (since 20 August to 31 October 2011). Wasser, who also represented Angelina Jolie, Britney Spears and Johnny Depp, did not confirm the news.

“Kim and Kanye keep the matter in silence, but at this point as a couple they are finished,” said the source of “Page Six “, the gossip column of the Rupert Murdoch tabloid, while according to TMZ the spouses would have turned to a marriage counselor to try to find a settlement without going to court. It supports E! that Kim holds out for the sake of her children, little North (7) and Chicago (2), and children Saint (5) and Psalm (19 months).

Kim and Kanye got married in 2014 in Italy, in Florence . A sumptuous and armored ceremony at Forte Belvedere, he in a Givenchy tuxedo, she in a long mermaid dress, blatantly white, also signed by the famous Parisian atelier. Nothing remains of the happiness of that day, rumors of crisis have been circulating for some time. It had already been talked about in September, she was fed up with Kanye’s “ups and downs”, suffering from bipolarity, the rapper’s announcement that he wanted to run for the White House – he collected 60,000 votes – and the cryptic messages on Twitter in who seemed to accuse Kim of wanting to intern him, or of having had an affair with another rapper, Meek Mill (whom he denied), would have given the coup de grace to an already dangerously shaky union.

Last 21 October, Kim’s 40th birthday party , celebrated on a private island, had been a source of tension: “Kanye arrived late and left early.” I miss the time of a snapshot.