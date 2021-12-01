Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Meet Again To Honor Friend

After the singer’s statements that their relationship is going to be fixed. There is no conflict, at least that is the image that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West want to offer , despite still negotiating the agreement of their divorce, which was presented by the businesswoman at the beginning of the year.

The ex-partner, accompanied by their eldest daughter, North, 8, has been at the posthumous show for Virgil Abloh , the Louis Vuitton designer who passed away on Sunday from a rare form of cancer.

The socialite has dedicated a publication to the artist in which it deeply regrets his loss, an emotion that he also wanted to make clear with his attendance at the show that was held in Miami, and to which he has come with Kanye, even posing together for a picture. Does this mean that you agree with what the singer says that they are going to get back together?